Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Empowered With Meg Ryan: Helpmesee Episode Highlights Solutions To Global Cataract Blindness Crisis, Airing Nationwide In April

2025-04-16 09:51:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This inspiring episode provides an in-depth look at the work HelpMeSee is pioneering in addressing the dire cataract blindness global health crisis through simulation-based training. By equipping cataract specialists with the skills to perform Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) -a cost-effective surgical method-HelpMeSee is addressing the urgent need for more skilled cataract surgeons worldwide.

Two Ways to Watch:

  • Stream the Episode NOW on Demand
  • Watch the national premiere on your local public television station. Check your local listings.

Episode Highlights:

  • Gender and Access Disparities: How women and girls are most impacted by untreated cataract blindness.
  • Transformational Technology: A look inside the high-fidelity HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulator, which uses virtual reality and haptic feedback to deliver realistic surgical training without risk.
  • Global Impact: How restored sight improves livelihoods, promotes education, and strengthens community health.

"Cataract blindness is not just a medical issue; it's a profound socioeconomic challenge that disproportionately impacts women and deepens cycles of poverty and inequality. When a family member loses their sight, often the youngest female is forced to leave school or work to provide care, limiting opportunities for an entire household. By addressing this crisis, we can empower not only individuals, but entire communities to break free from these limitations," said Dr. Bonnie An Henderson, President and CEO of HelpMeSee."

Each trained cataract specialist has the potential to perform thousands of cataract surgeries over their career, directly restoring vision and transforming the futures of entire families and communities. HelpMeSee has the solutions to solve this global public health crisis.

About HelpMeSee:
In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems and electronic learning aids.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis.

For more information visit:

Media Contact:
Amanda Kronberg
Director of Marketing
Phone: 720-220-9882
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HelpMeSee, Inc.

MENAFN16042025003732001241ID1109437352

