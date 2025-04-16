Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani And Georgian Presidents Hold Expanded Meeting Over Luncheon

Azerbaijani And Georgian Presidents Hold Expanded Meeting Over Luncheon


2025-04-16 07:07:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 16, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting with Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, over luncheon.

MENAFN16042025000195011045ID1109436492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search