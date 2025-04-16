Ress Life Investments A/S, Decisions Of Annual General Meeting 2025
Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 16 April 2025
Corporate Announcement 15/2025
Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the annual general meeting held on 16 April 2025.
At the annual general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Wednesday 16 April 2025, the following decisions were taken:
. The Annual Report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2024 was approved – cf item 1 of the agenda.
. Appropriation of the year's result was approved - cf item 2 of the agenda.
. Gitte Aggerholm was elected to the Board of Directors. Søren Andersen, Jeppe Buskov and Henrik Franck were re-elected to the Board of Directors - cf item 3 of the agenda.
. The Remuneration Report was approved - cf item 4 of the agenda.
. The remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025 was approved - cf item 5 of the agenda.
. Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor – cf item 6 of the agenda.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
...
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment
-
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 2025 AGM
