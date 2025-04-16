Creative Biogene Upgrades Its CRISPR/Cas9 System With CRISPR Library Screening For Target Identification

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Biogene, a leading biotechnology company focused on innovative genetic engineering solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its advanced CRISPR library screening service. This new product leverages the power of the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system to provide researchers with efficient and effective tools for disrupting gene function at the genomic level, ultimately driving scientific advances in gene targeting and drug discovery.

As the demand for precision and efficiency in genetic research continues to grow, Creative Biogene's CRISPR library screening service stands out, allowing scientists to quickly identify and analyze target genes and elucidate their respective functions. This innovative service is designed for researchers in academia and industry who want to explore the role and regulatory mechanisms of genes in various biological processes, while reducing the time typically required for gene function analysis.

"CRISPR technology has revolutionized genetic research, and our screening service allows researchers to explore the broad landscape of the genome in an unprecedented way," said Marcia Brady of Creative Biogene. "By leveraging comprehensive CRISPR libraries, we can facilitate systematic gene disruption analysis to reveal important insights into gene function and identify potential new drug targets. Our goal is to provide scientists with the tools they need to help them tackle complex genetics and accelerate the development of therapeutics for human diseases."

Creative Biogene's CRISPR library screening service is based on a multifaceted approach that includes designing personalized CRISPR libraries for specific gene families, cell lines, or disease models. High-throughput screening methods allow researchers to obtain massive datasets that map gene functions and interaction networks, significantly enhancing the understanding of the genetic basis of normal physiology and disease states.

One of the main advantages of this service is its versatility; it is applicable to a variety of fields such as cancer research, neurobiology, developmental biology and immunotherapy. Using the CRISPR/Cas9 system, scientists can not only disrupt genes, but also conduct genome-wide screens to precisely locate key regulatory elements and off-target effects, thereby increasing the precision of experiments.

To further support researchers interested in this groundbreaking service, Creative Biogene has been committed to educating the scientific community on the potential of CRISPR technology in understanding gene function and promoting drug development. Creative Biogene's CRISPR library screening service is now available for pre-order. Researchers interested in learning more about this service and how to incorporate it into their own projects can contact its customer service team.

