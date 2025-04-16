Martial Law, Mobilization Extended For Three More Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed the law approving the Presidential Decree to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days - from May 9 to August 7, 2025.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the Holos (Voice) faction on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Zhelezniak specified that 357 MPs voted in favor of the bill approving the extension of martial law (No13172), while 346 MPs supported the bill extending general mobilization (No13173).

Accordingly, the period of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine has been extended for the period of 90 days starting May 9, meaning they will remain in effect until August 7, 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. On that same day, martial law was declared in Ukraine, along with the announcement of general mobilization – initially scheduled to last until March 26.

Subsequently, the Parliament has extended the duration of martial law and general mobilization 14 times.