China’s Economy Expands 5.4 Percent Despite Ongoing U.S. Tariff Disputes

2025-04-16 04:56:50
(MENAFN) China's economy saw a year-on-year growth of 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025, despite the ongoing tariff disputes with the United States, as reported by sources.

During this timeframe, the nation's GDP reached 31.8758 trillion yuan (approximately $4.42 trillion), according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday. On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded by 1.2%.

This growth follows a 5% year-on-year increase recorded in 2024, with the economic growth target for 2025 set at around 5%.

The economic results come in the wake of US President Donald Trump's significant tariff hikes on Chinese imports, which have reached as high as 245%. In response, China has implemented 125% tariffs on all US goods.

NBS Deputy Director Sheng Laiyun remarked, "US tariff increases on Chinese products will exert some pressure on China's trade and economy in the short term, but won't alter the Chinese economy's long-term positive trajectory."

Sheng further noted, "A robust toolbox of policy measures ensures our capacity to address external shocks and challenges."

In the midst of a growing tariff conflict, China has designated Li Chenggang as the new trade negotiator for the Ministry of Commerce.

