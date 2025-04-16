Emirates Skycargo And Teleport, Exclusive Cargo Partner Of Airasia, Sign Preferred Partnership To Combine Global Network And Strengthen Trade And E-Commerce Flows



The partnership provides Emirates SkyCargo access to bellyhold capacity on AirAsia airlines, significantly expanding and deepening its network reach into Asia. Likewise, Teleport will have access to Emirates SkyCargo's high frequency distribution network into key destinations in Europe, Africa and the US

Dubai, UAE, 16 April, 2025 – Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world's largest international airline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Teleport, AirAsia's exclusive cargo partner. The partnership aims to better support the burgeoning trade between Southeast Asia and the wider world, via Dubai.

The agreement was signed at IATA's World Cargo Symposium by Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo's Divisional Senior Vice President and Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of Teleport . Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and Teleport will work closely on a number of initiatives, which include expanding cargo interline options and block space agreements, to enhance connectivity and boost the reach of ASEAN businesses.

Teleport exclusively consolidates the bellyhold capacity of all AirAsia airlines into a single and largest air logistics network in Southeast Asia, encompassing Malaysia-based AirAsia Berhad, AirAsia X Berhad, Indonesia AirAsia, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X and AirAsia Cambodia, together with a fleet of three dedicated freighter aircraft and 40+ other airlines. Combined, this expands Emirates SkyCargo's reach into over 100 destinations beyond primary, but also into both secondary and tertiary airports in the Southeast Asian region. Conversely, Teleport will benefit from Emirates' vast global network of over 145 destinations with a particular focus on key destinations in Europe, Africa and the US.

Commenting on the partnership, Badr Abbas said,“For almost 35 years, we have proudly served Southeast Asia, keeping goods flowing quickly, reliably and efficiently. This strategic partnership with Teleport and the AirAsia Group of airlines is an evolution of that commitment, enabling us to better serve our customers with increased capacity, more flexibility and access into new markets in Asia, combined with enhanced connectivity across our vast global network.”

Pete Chareonwongsak added,“2025 is a year of global scale for Teleport as we strengthen our Teleport Network reach and capacity to better meet the growing global demands of e-commerce. Our partnership with Emirates, which is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia for them, is a source of great pride as we collaborate with a leading global partner. This will enable the expansion of both our respective air networks, supporting Southeast Asia's growing exports and facilitating the movement of e-commerce from China, through our connectivity beyond Southeast Asia, to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. E-commerce is expected to double its share of Southeast Asia's air cargo volumes from 11% to 20% by 2029, driven by lightweight, high-frequency shipments replacing bulk freight and the rise in demand for express delivery. With a shared commitment to provide faster, more efficient, and reliable cross-border air cargo services, this partnership enhances our combined capabilities to capture global market opportunities.”

Southeast Asia and the wider Asian continent are the backbone of global manufacturing, particularly for electronics, smart gadgets, fashion and textiles, machines, automobiles and pharmaceuticals. The partnership is set to support the world's shifting supply chains, as Southeast Asia continues building its manufacturing and logistics capabilities. Southeast Asia outbound air cargo in 2024 amounted to ~2.5 million tons with greater flows expected to the Middle East and Europe, supported by manufacturing expansion, e-commerce, and improved infrastructure.

In recent years, the UAE and Southeast Asian countries have solidified their economic and bilateral relationship, with Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) signed between the UAE and Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia, with Vietnam and Thailand expected to follow. The agreement between Emirates SkyCargo and Teleport supports these prosperous relationships and lays a foundation for further growth, by improving trade flows and generating new opportunities that help strengthen global economies.

Emirates SkyCargo first began operations to Southeast Asia with direct flights to Singapore, Bangkok and Manila in June 1990. Now, the airline operates 5 freighters and 176 passenger flights per week to 11 destinations across the region. Further expansion is on the horizon with the upcoming launch of passenger services to Siem Reap, Cambodia and Da Nang, Vietnam in June 2025, with both cities connecting via Bangkok.

Established in 2018, Teleport is an integrated logistics solutions provider operating the largest air logistics network in Southeast Asia, covering 80% of the region. The Teleport Network moves everything from large palletised cargo to small eCommerce parcels in an affordable, fast and reliable way, reaching over 164 destinations across Asia Pacific via combined freighter and high-frequency passenger aircraft belly capacity of AirAsia and 40+ other partner airlines. As a logistics venture of Capital A with presence across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Singapore and China, Teleport ensures that everything arrives the next-day for anyone across Southeast Asia.