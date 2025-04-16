Mazda CX-90 PHEV Sets New Hybrid Benchmark, Named 2025 Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV By U.S. News & World Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "These awards recognize efficiency, but the vehicles also have to be excellent all around. The CX-90 PHEV gives you all of the style, family-friendliness and economy of the gas-only version, plus 26 miles of electric range and a little more off-the-line pep," says Alex Kwanten, managing editor of Autos for U.S. News & World Report. "Plus, unlike some other plug-in hybrids, it drives quite well in pure EV mode."

Mazda's commitment to engineering excellence is on full display in the CX-90 PHEV; delivering an optimal blend of quality, efficiency, and value. The vehicle combines an electrified powertrain with innovative design and advanced technologies that consistently elevate driving performance. It offers the dynamic flexibility to operate solely on electric power or seamlessly transition to a combined gasoline-electric mode, ensuring both remarkable efficiency and robust acceleration when needed. This impressive balance of power and efficiency not only contributes to its superior EPA fuel economy figures but also reinforces Mazda's reputation for delivering sophisticated performance without compromising on driving enjoyment or everyday usability.

"Mazda's focus has always been on engineering vehicles that are safe and efficient, while not sacrificing the joy of driving. With the CX-90 PHEV, we've struck a strong balance between performance and value, and this recognition by U.S. News & World Report is both an honor and an affirmation of our efforts," said MNAO President and CEO Tom Donnelly. "We sincerely thank them for this award and remain dedicated to delivering innovation that meets our customers' needs."

To learn more about the advanced CX-90 PHEV technology at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA website – Mazda USA Newsroom - Vehicles | Mazda USA News .

