Kroger Appoints Key Retail Leaders

CINCINNATI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today announced several appointments of experienced enterprise leaders to retail roles.

Kroger appointed Joe Kelley, president of the Colorado-based King Soopers & City Markets division, to be senior vice president of Retail Divisions. Kelley is an industry veteran of nearly 40 years. He has held a number of executive leadership roles across a variety of retailers, including Price Chopper, Stop and Shop, Star Market, and Shaws Supermarkets. Kelley joined the Kroger enterprise in 2019.

"Joe is a customer-centric leader who brings broad industry experience, with a strong track record of making stores great places to shop," said Ron Sargent, Chairman and CEO of Kroger.

Kelley succeeds Kenny Kimball, who returns to the Utah-based Smith's division as president after three years also leading as SVP of Retail Divisions. Kimball joined the Kroger enterprise in 1984.

"We are grateful for Kenny's leadership as he stepped up to oversee multiple retail divisions in addition to Smith's," continued Sargent. "His commitment to our associates and customers is inspirational, and he will continue to play a key role in our enterprise, supporting strategic priorities and mentoring young leaders."

Chris Albi, group vice president of Operations at King Soopers & City Markets, will succeed Kelley as president of the division. As a trusted leader, Albi is deeply connected to the division's identity, strategy and associates. She joined the Kroger enterprise in 1981 as a courtesy clerk and has held numerous leadership roles in her tenure, including Grocery category manager, vice president of Merchandising for the Michigan division and president of QFC.

Kendra Doyel will lead the California- and Illinois-based Food 4 Less as president, succeeding Bryan Kaltenbach. Doyel joined the Kroger enterprise in 1998 as a pharmacist in the Fry's division. Since then, she has held several leadership roles across multiple departments for Fry's, Ralph's and Food 4 Less.

Kaltenbach will retire after more than 50 years in the grocery industry. He joined the Food 4 Less team in 1994 and held several leadership positions, including store manager, Director of Store Operations and Director of Sales & Marketing. Kaltenbach was named division president in 2010.

