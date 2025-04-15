Azercell Becomes The Exclusive Sponsor Of Baku Marathon 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) “Baku Marathon 2025” will take place on May 4, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and with the exclusive partnership of“Azercell Telecom” LLC. Firmly set in the country's sport calendar, the marathon continues to unite thousands of participants each year, promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering social solidarity.

The race will commence at the State Flag Square and follow a 21-kilometer circular route under the traditional slogan“Win the Wind.”

Registration is currently open at designated points in Gənclik Mall, 28 Mall, and Dəniz Mall, as well as online via the official website . As in previous years there is no entry fee for the students. The deadline for registration of participants is April 25

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been the main sponsor and exclusive partner of the“Baku Marathon” since 2017. The company's executive management, employees, and corporate clients have taken an active part in the events in previous years and this marathon will be no exception.