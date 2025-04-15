Azercell Becomes The Exclusive Sponsor Of Baku Marathon 2025
The race will commence at the State Flag Square and follow a 21-kilometer circular route under the traditional slogan“Win the Wind.”
Registration is currently open at designated points in Gənclik Mall, 28 Mall, and Dəniz Mall, as well as online via the official website . As in previous years there is no entry fee for the students. The deadline for registration of participants is April 25
“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been the main sponsor and exclusive partner of the“Baku Marathon” since 2017. The company's executive management, employees, and corporate clients have taken an active part in the events in previous years and this marathon will be no exception.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment