World Premiere: Chery Super Hybrid Makes Spectacular Debut At Auto Shanghai 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On April 23, as spring blossoms adorn the Huangpu Riverbanks, the 2025 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, themed“Embracing Innovation, Sharing a Win-Win Future”, had a grand opening.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) became the focal point of global attention, as its exhibition halls spanning over 360,000 square metres welcomed nearly 1,000 renowned automotive enterprises and technology giants from 26 countries worldwide, launching a magnificent mobility extravaganza.

Amid historic industry shifts, China's Chery-led“Eastern acceleration” is reshaping the global competitive landscape. In 2024, Chery Group achieved a new record for overseas exports among Chinese automakers, with 1.14 million vehicles exported.

At the show Chery has convened dealers from across the globe to witness the brand's formidable prowess and also unveiled its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), an array of new models, and groundbreaking technological advancements represented by robots and robotic dogs, which will ignite a tech tornado under the spotlight. Chery's showcase promises to redefine what we call "future standards" in mobility-with innovation now rewriting the rulebook.

‌As ChatGPT and DeepSeek reshape the AI ecosystem, CSH Open-Source Initiative is redefining the global discourse on automotive technology. With the rapid development of intelligentization, breakthroughs in AI big data models, and the global shift toward green powertrains, Chery, leveraging over two decades of technological expertise, has forged a world-leading hybrid system anchored by three core pillars: full-chain control over core technologies, defining industry standards with safety as the bottom line, and collaborating with global partners to establish an open-source ecosystem. Chery has redefined hybrid excellence with its ‌"4H1S"‌ global standard featuring high energy efficiency, high performance, high intelligence, high safety, and strong off-road capabilities. In a landmark move, Chery is ‌open-sourcing its core patents for super hybrid technologies and working with overseas partners to jointly shape technical standards.

The "Hybrid Open-Source Initiative" represents more than just a simple sharing of technology; it signifies a "global collaborative evolution" towards sustainable mobility. From the Andes to the Alps, from the Sahara Desert to the Siberian tundra, Chery's hybrid technology embraces ‌localized innovation‌ to meet diverse regional needs. This marks a significant transition from mere "product exports" to "technology exports," and further still, to a state of "technology symbiosis", thereby truly enabling users globally to enjoy a more energy-efficient, cost-saving, convenient, and reassuring travel experience.