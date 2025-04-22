403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saud Al-Nasser Institute Holds Seminar On Diplomacy In Resolving Conflicts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held on Tuesday a seminar on (The Art of Diplomacy in Resolving Conflicts).
The Dean of the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations, Dr. Athar Sultan Khan as well as heads of foreign missions and diplomats are presenting the seminar.
In seminar, Dr. Khan highlighted current global challenges and the role of diplomacy, the world currently has more than 122.6 million forcibly displaced people due to wars and conflicts, emphasizing that these figures reflect a deterioration in international system and decline in effectiveness of traditional diplomacy.
The return of displaced people to their homelands is vital to any political solution and peace agreement, Khan stressed.
He called for adopting the concept of real diplomacy through dialogue developed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Geneva School of Diplomacy, as an effective tool for resolving conflicts and achieving peace.
Khan said the return for dialogue and consultation with all parties, including non-governmental is the only way to address complex conflicts and achieve sustainable solutions. (end)
ae
The Dean of the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations, Dr. Athar Sultan Khan as well as heads of foreign missions and diplomats are presenting the seminar.
In seminar, Dr. Khan highlighted current global challenges and the role of diplomacy, the world currently has more than 122.6 million forcibly displaced people due to wars and conflicts, emphasizing that these figures reflect a deterioration in international system and decline in effectiveness of traditional diplomacy.
The return of displaced people to their homelands is vital to any political solution and peace agreement, Khan stressed.
He called for adopting the concept of real diplomacy through dialogue developed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Geneva School of Diplomacy, as an effective tool for resolving conflicts and achieving peace.
Khan said the return for dialogue and consultation with all parties, including non-governmental is the only way to address complex conflicts and achieve sustainable solutions. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment