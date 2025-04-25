Adani Sportsline Announces Basketball Summer Camp 2025 At Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 25 (IANS) Adani Sportsline on Friday announced the launch of its highly anticipated Basketball Summer Camp 2025, set to take place from May 1 to 31 at the state-of-the-art Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park in Paldi, Ahmedabad.

The month-long camp will be open for boys and girls aged 6 to 18 years, from beginners to advanced levels.

Led by experienced coaches, the training program will help the young players learn more about individual techniques and team strategies while giving them a world-class experience.

The participants will receive hands-on training in a fun and engaging environment. Friendly matches and tournaments will also be held as part of the camp.

The summer camp is part of Adani Sportsline's broader vision to promote physical fitness, instill discipline, and foster the spirit of sportsmanship among youth during their summer break.

As an added incentive, Adani Sportsline is offering a 5 per cent early bird discount for those who register ahead of time, along with a 10 per cent group registration discount for teams. The last day of registration is April 30 as limited seats are available.

Earlier this year, Adani Sportsline held the 3x3 Hoopers League at the Riverfront Sports Park on January 25 and 26. The tournament had U-12, U-15, U-19, U-23, women, men and mixed categories.

The first edition of the tournament was held in Ahmedabad in December 2023 and more than 100 teams, including 400 participants and over 600 spectators, were part of the league.