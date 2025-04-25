2Nd Edition Of E-QSL To Kick Off On April 27

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) announced the second edition of Electronic Qatar Stars League (E-QSL) will be held at the Virtuocity Hall in Doha Festival City from April 27 to 30.

The E-QSL aims to keep supporting Esports among club companies and Qatar national team, keeping pace with the tremendous development of this sport, expanding community participation and cultivating and developing talents.

Twelve teams representing the 2024-2025 Ooredoo Stars League clubs are competing in the tournament.

They are Al Ahli, Al Arabi, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Qatar SC, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, Al Gharafa, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Shahania and Al Duhail.

Competing teams will be divided into two groups by draw of lots, with each group having six teams.

Four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held in a double-elimination format, giving players a greater chance of reaching the final.

The tournament will be held electronically through the famous game FC 25 developed by EA Sports. Participating teams and players will compete for the title and a chance to play in the qualifiers for 2025 FIFA Esports World Cup.

Tournament's draw

Group A – Qatar SC, Umm Salal, Al Ahli, Al Arabi, Al Shamal, Al Wakrah

Group B – Al Rayyan, Al Khor, Al Shahania, Al Sadd, Al Duhail, Al Gharafa