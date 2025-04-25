Dubai: 6 Major Attractions Closing For Summer 2025

As temperatures steadily rise across the UAE, Dubai's vibrant outdoor attractions are gradually closing for the summer.

While some are pausing operations for seasonal maintenance, others are temporarily shutting down for renovations.

Here are six major attractions that have recently closed or are set to close soon:

1. Garden Glow

This family-friendly destination wrapped up its 10th season on April 6, 2024, after reopening on September 11 last year.

2. Dubai Fountain

The iconic Dubai Fountain entertained crowds with its final show on April 19 before closing for extensive renovations.

The upgrade, which also pauses the popular abra rides, will enhance the fountain's choreography, lighting, and sound.

Dubai Mall aims to have the fountain fully operational by October 2025.

3. Ripe Market

The beloved community fixture known for its fresh produce, local fashion, and artisanal goods will close for the season on May 11, 2025.

4. Global Village

Visitors still have time to explore the outdoor attraction before it closes for the summer. Global Village will end Season 29 on May 11, 2025 .

5. Miracle Garden

Residents and tourists will be able to continue enjoying the beautiful features made of flowers at the Dubai Miracle Garden for a few more weeks before the destination closes on June 15 .

6. Dubai Safari Park

This wildlife-themed family park will shut its gates for the summer on June 1, 2025.