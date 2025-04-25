QFZ Hosts German Minister-President Of North Rhine-Westphalia To Enhance Investment Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, welcomed the German Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, H E Hendrik Wüst, and the business delegation during their official visit to the State of Qatar.

The meeting was held at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone and aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration between Qatar and Germany.

Discussions included encouraging further German investment in Qatar's Free Zones and exploring partnerships to support economic diversification and innovation in Qatar.

CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, said during the meeting;“The visit aims to enhance bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and Germany, which have a long-standing relationship, marked by over 50 years of diplomatic relations and more than six decades of trade cooperation, and Germany is also Qatar's main trade partner. There are more than 10 German companies, which have a headquarters or branches in Qatar's free zones, including DHL, DB Shenker, Siemens Energy and Evonik. QFZ is looking forward to further collaborating with the German side, to provide them with investment incentives and attract more German companies in key strategic sectors to establish their businesses and expand regionally and globally from Qatar's free zones.”

The meeting was attended also by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Qatar H E Lothar Freischlader, a number of senior executive management members from QFZ, Doha Venture Capital (QFZ's development fund), and partners from the Investment Promotion Agency – Qatar (Invest Qatar), and Qatar Investment Authority, who gave presentations followed by a tour at the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

This fruitful meeting is part of Qatar's, QFZ and all the relevant entities' enduring commitment to building strategic international partnerships and positioning Qatar as a global hub for investment and trade.