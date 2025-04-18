Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Environmental Award Now Open For Submissions Across All Emirates

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has officially launched the second cycle of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative of Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD.

The award is now open for submissions, with the entry deadline set for 30 April 2025. Applications are being accepted via the official EAD website and are open to individuals and entities across the United Arab Emirates.

As one of the UAE's leading national environmental accolades, the award celebrates excellence in sustainability, innovation, and environmental leadership. It seeks to empower changemakers, recognise impactful initiatives, and drive forward the country's long-term environmental goals. The award encompasses a range of categories designed to highlight contributions from across sectors and segments of society. The full list of entry categories are as follows:

Category 1: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal



Environmental Changemaker Medal: Awarded to individuals excelling in environmental advocacy, volunteerism, corporate sustainability or educational initiatives.

Environmental Creativity Pioneer Medal: Recognises pioneers who use media, art and creativity to raise environmental awareness.

Environmental Youth Advocate Medal: Honours young individuals (under 25) who contribute innovative solutions to environmental sustainability. Optimal Natural Resource User Medal: Recognises individuals (e.g., farmers, fishermen, falconers, etc.) who adopt sustainable practices for natural resource use.

Category 2: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Award for Environmental Research



Environmental Research Institute: Recognises research institutions making significant contributions to sustainability-related fields such as climate change, biodiversity, renewable energy and waste management. Environmental Research Project: Open to individual researchers, academics, master's degree and PhD students conducting impactful environmental research.

Category 3: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Performance Award



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Recognises SMEs (1–250 employees) across industries that implement outstanding sustainability strategies. Large Entities: Recognises large corporations (251+ employees) for their positive environmental responsibility and impact.

This subcategory recognises outstanding environmental initiatives that follow one of two paths: either through multi-organisational collaborations or through initiatives led by private or public entities in collaboration with the community, resulting in a positive environmental impact.

Category 4: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Corporate Initiative Award



Individuals (including youth, researchers and environmental advocates).

Businesses (SMEs and large corporations).

Government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Educational and research institutions.

Applicants must be operating in the UAE and must demonstrate tangible contributions to environmental sustainability.

What's New This Cycle:

The second cycle of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award marks a significant evolution in both scope and structure. For the first time, the award is open to participants from across all seven Emirates, expanding its reach and reinforcing its role as a unifying platform for national environmental excellence. A major enhancement is the introduction of the Emirates Environmental Excellence Model (EEEM), a comprehensive and globally benchmarked evaluation framework grounded in the C.A.R.E. principles – Commit, Act, Research, and Engage – which ensures transparent, impactful, and measurable assessment of all entries.

This cycle also features refined and expanded award categories, offering broader inclusion for youth, creatives, and multi-stakeholder environmental initiatives. The former“Environmental Influencers” category has been renamed the Environmental Creativity Pioneer Medal, reflecting a broader focus that now includes artists, musicians and creatives using their platforms for environmental awareness. Similarly, the Environmental Changemaker Medal replaces“Environmental Initiators,” recognising leaders and advocates across sectors including corporate, policy, education and volunteer work.

The Environmental Performance Award has been restructured to distinguish between small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large entities, encompassing a wide range of sectors including government institutions, private industry, and the healthcare sector. Additionally, a brand-new category – the Environmental Collaborative Initiative Award – has been introduced to celebrate impactful, multi-stakeholder partnerships that further drive sustainability.

