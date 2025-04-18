Man In Viral Tea Stunt Video On Busy Bengaluru Road Arrested By Police

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a viral video, a man who has been seen casually sipping tea while seated in the middle of a busy road in Bengaluru has been apprehended by local authorities in India.

The man, who appears in a blue shirt sat crossed-legged in a busy street while sipping a drink, as several auto rickshaws and motorcycles pass by. Drivers of the vehicles can be heard honking at the man as he continued to sip his drink, evidently ignoring the warning.

The video, which was uploaded on Instagram on April 12, 2025, instantly went viral on social media and also caught the attention of the Bengaluru City Police (BCP).

"Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame !!! BEWARE BCP is watching you," the authority said in a post along with a video shared on X, on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The video shared by BCP also showed the man has been apprehended.

According to a Times of India report, the man has been identified as a goods vehicle driver on Silver Jubilee Park Road (SJP Road) who often creates social media reels on the streets in the area. The report also stated that he was arrested on April 16, followed by his release on a station bail.

Criticism and praise poured in the comments section of the video as some users commend the action taken by authorities while others point out the dangerous act by the individual, as well as calls to improve traffic safety in the area.

"Do we have plans to install CCTV in Sarjapura road where maximum road rage incidents happen?" said one user.