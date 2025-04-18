Amitabh Bachchan’S Blog Turns 17: How Did 17 Years Go By

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that his blog has been 17-years-old and credited his fans, whom he lovingly refers to as his“Extended Family”, for keeping it alive.

Amitabh, who first took to Tumblr in April 2008 to share details about his life and work with his fans, has written his blog continuously for approximately 6271 days.

He also wrote:“There is so much to follow from experts and well wishers .. on work, on health, on attitude , on behaviour .. and many more aspects .. Those that express and write and communicate , bless them all .. they do so with utmost care and resolve for benefit .. My admiration and approbation (sic).”

He added:“That there is the capacity and the medium to express is the gift of modern technology .. unknown before, but known now .. in whatever form .. voices that perhaps remained dormant earlier , now being heard through the express of the written form ..

So .. the express , expresses with jubilation that the Blog has an Anniversary and it is the 17th ... 17 years of its existence ..(sic)”

The thespian wonders how 17 years passed by so soon.

“When passed time is brought to notice , one wonders how on earth did 17 years go by .. but they did .. and they did because the Ef , effed it .. giving it a life , a friendship, a family that became an example for several. (sic).”

He shared that without his“extended family” the blog was just a page.

“Now it has a soul .. and the soul is all of you.”

He also shared an AI-generated image of himself.

“We move with modernity and technology .. and the AI generated. The Blog lives because you have kept it alive .. to breathe to envelope , to embrace all that came with love, affection and respect ..”

He added:“Some came .. stayed and then left .. some just left .. some just stayed .. it has been the largest metaphor for all .. in all its meaning and presence .. ever in the goodness of it all .. appreciated and admired and loved ..”