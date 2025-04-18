Defence Secretary Invites UK Investors To UP, Tamil Production Corridors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Inviting investment in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh focused on expanding tri-service military engagements and strengthening collaboration between Indian and UK defence industries during his London visit, an official said on Friday.

During his two-day visit to London, which concluded on Thursday, the secretary led a high-level Indian delegation for the annual bilateral defence dialogue with the UK. He co-chaired the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting with David Williams, Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence.

The Defence Secretary said that India is working closely with the UK Ministry of Defence to develop an Industrial Cooperation Roadmap to guide future industry engagement.

He invited UK firms to invest in India's dedicated Defence Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where they can take advantage of state-level incentives and a rapidly evolving defence manufacturing ecosystem.

During Singh's visit, both sides reviewed the evolving regional and global geopolitical landscape and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening defence ties.

The discussions were held in the context of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced in 2021 and the Roadmap to 2030, which continues to steer cooperation between the two nations.

The Defence Secretary also interacted with the UK's National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell, with talks focused on expanding collaboration between the two countries' defence industries.

Addressing participants at the India-UK Defence Industry Roundtable, organised by the UK India Business Council, Singh highlighted the growing capabilities of Indian start-ups across key defence domains such as naval systems, drones, surveillance, defence space and aviation.

He encouraged UK companies to explore partnerships with these agile innovators, noting their potential to deliver cost-effective and cutting-edge solutions.

The Indian delegation's London visit holds significance in the backdrop of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighting the country's target to produce defence equipment worth Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029.

Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India today stands shoulder to shoulder with developed nations in critical areas such as missile technology (Agni, BrahMos), submarines (INS Arihant) and aircraft carriers (INS Vikrant).