Madhya Pradesh: PM Vishwakarma Yojana Empowers Artisans And Craftsmen In Neemuch

MENAFN - IANS) Neemuch, April 18 (IANS) In a country rich with traditional skills, the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is proving to be a transformative initiative for artisans and craftsmen, particularly in rural areas like Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Vishwakarma Jayanti in September 2023, the scheme aims to economically empower those involved in 18 traditional trades by offering financial support, training, and recognition.

Designed to bring traditional artisans and craftsmen into the mainstream of development, the scheme provides employment and self-employment opportunities through structured training and easy loans. Trades such as carpentry, blacksmithing, goldsmithing, pottery, tailoring, barbering, shoemaking, sculpting, and toy making are all supported under this initiative.

One such beneficiary is Vishnu Sen, a salon operator from Bamora village in Neemuch. Struggling to expand his business, he enrolled in the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. He received Rs 4,000 during his training and later secured a Rs 50,000 loan, which he used to upgrade his salon.

Sharing his experience, Sen said: "I applied under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana and received training, along with Rs 4,000 during the training period. I was also granted a Rs 50,000 loan, which I invested in my salon. My business has improved significantly, and my life is now much better. Many others like me have benefited from this scheme."

Vishnu expressed gratitude towards the government and Prime Minister Modi for launching a programme that not only supports self-reliance but also encourages the use of modern tools and technology in traditional professions.

The scheme is being implemented across Madhya Pradesh, including in Burhanpur and Neemuch districts, where it is creating employment, enhancing productivity, and improving the quality of life for artisans. By integrating skill development with financial inclusion, the Vishwakarma Yojana contributes directly to the government's vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

With thousands already benefiting across the country, the initiative is being hailed as a game-changer, especially for marginalised communities.