LMD Launches Landmark 150-Acre Mixed-Use Development In West Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Landmark Developments (LMD), a leading real estate developer in Egypt, has announced its official expansion into West Cairo with the launch of a major new 150-acre mixed-use development. The project blends residential and commercial components, positioning itself as a future-ready urban community designed to meet the growing demand for integrated living spaces.

Strategically located for maximum accessibility, the development reflects LMD's commitment to creating dynamic environments that merge comfort, convenience, and innovation. The project will feature a balanced mix of residential units and commercial zones, tailored to meet the evolving needs of residents and businesses alike.

“Following our exceptional success in New Cairo and the North Coast, we're excited to bring our vision to West Cairo, an area with great potential and growing demand,” said Eng. Amr Sultan, Founder and CEO of LMD.“At LMD, our vision extends far beyond transforming physical spaces into thriving communities. We strive to create environments that elevate living standards, offering endless possibilities while prioritizing safety, comfort, and luxury, all in one place.”

The development is being executed in collaboration with top-tier architects, engineers, and strategic partners, ensuring meticulous attention to detail, sustainable design, and high-quality infrastructure.

This expansion builds on LMD's strong portfolio, which includes prominent projects such as Stei8ht, 3sixty, There, One Ninety, W The Residences Cairo, and Zoya on the North Coast. The West Cairo venture forms part of the company's broader strategy to redefine urban living and strengthen its presence in key growth markets across Egypt.

With the new West Cairo development, LMD reinforces its reputation for delivering forward-looking communities that seamlessly integrate residential, commercial, and lifestyle components.