Budget-Friendly European Destinations Take The Spotlight As Summer Trip Costs Climb 38%
Destination
Average Trip Cost
Poland
$5,505
Finland
$6,577
Austria
$7,177
Greenland
$7,321
Germany
$7,897
Ireland
$8,258
Spain
$8,699
Great Britain (UK)
$8,779
Portugal
$8,903
Sweden
$9,072
Travel Behavior Shifts Alongside Rising Costs
As the financial pressure of summer travel builds, travelers are becoming more cautious and strategic. Squaremouth's data shows:
Flexibility is a Priority: The number of travelers opting for Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage more than doubled this year, climbing from 5% in 2024 to 12% this year.
Health is a Top Concern : More than half (52%) of summer travelers say their biggest worry is getting sick or injured while away from home. For international trips, travel medical insurance is especially important, since most U.S. health plans don't cover medical care abroad. In fact, Emergency Medical claims made up 27% of all paid travel insurance claims in 2024 - the highest of any category.
Methodology: The destinations above are based on insured trip costs. Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance policy sales for trips purchased prior to April 1 with travel dates between May 23 and September 1.
Available Topic Expert: Ned Tadic is available for comment and interview.
[email protected]
