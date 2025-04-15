Budget-Friendly European Destinations Take The Spotlight As Summer Trip Costs Climb 38%

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers heading to Europe this summer are feeling the pinch of rising travel prices, with the average trip expected to cost $10,346 - a 38% increase over 2024. As the cost of travel soars, many are pivoting toward more affordable European destinations in search of value without sacrificing experience.

According to new data from Squaremouth, the nation's top travel insurance comparison service , European hotspots that offer lower trip costs are quickly rising in popularity. An analysis of thousands of travel insurance policies purchased for this summer reveals the top destinations travelers are headed.

Europe on a Budget: Top Affordable Destinations for Summer 2025

Price-conscious travelers are prioritizing destinations that deliver big on culture, scenery, and value. The following European countries stand out for offering the most budget-friendly summer trips, with Poland taking the top spot for most affordable European destination this summer:

Top 10 Affordable European Summer Destinations: