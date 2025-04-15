Mesh Systems Appoints Andrew Cohoat As President And CEO As Company Celebrates 20Th Anniversary

Following Cohoat's appointment, co-founder Richard Baxter transitions from CEO to Executive Chairman as Mesh Systems enters next phase of growth

CARMEL, Ind., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Mesh Systems , a pioneer in Internet of Things (IoT) software, services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Cohoat as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cohoat will also join the Mesh Systems board of directors. The appointment coincides with the company's 20th anniversary and marks a significant milestone in its leadership evolution.

Cohoat succeeds Richard Baxter, co-founder of Mesh Systems, who has served as CEO since the company's founding in 2005. Baxter will continue his involvement with the company as Executive Chairman, focusing on strategic initiatives and corporate governance.

"As Mesh Systems celebrates its 20th anniversary, we are thrilled to announce Andrew Cohoat as our new President and CEO," said Baxter. "Andrew's strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in our growth over the past six years. His deep understanding of the IoT landscape and proven track record in expanding our market presence make him the ideal leader to guide Mesh Systems into its next chapter of innovation and growth."

Cohoat joined Mesh Systems in 2019 as Vice President of Business Development and was promoted to President and Chief Commercial Officer in 2021. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its position as an industry leader in IoT solutions, expanded its client portfolio, and accelerated product innovation.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment in Mesh Systems' history," said Cohoat. "Over the past two decades, our company has been at the forefront of IoT innovation, helping organizations across industries harness the power of connected technologies. As we mark our 20th anniversary, I'm excited to build on the strong foundation Richard and the team have established while driving new opportunities for growth and technological advancement."

Reflecting on the company's journey, Baxter added, "When we founded Mesh Systems, we envisioned creating solutions that would transform how businesses leverage connected devices. Today, as I transition to my role as Executive Chairman, I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and confident that under Andrew's leadership, Mesh Systems will continue to pioneer the future of IoT."

The leadership transition comes at a time of significant momentum for Mesh Systems, as the company continues to expand its portfolio of IoT software, services and solutions for clients across multiple industries.

Founded in 2005, Mesh Systems is an industry-leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) software, services and solutions. For 20 years, the company has helped businesses harness the power of connected technologies to drive operational efficiency, create new revenue streams, and deliver enhanced customer experiences. Based in Carmel, Indiana, Mesh Systems serves global clients across various industries with innovative, reliable and secure IoT solutions. For more information, visit .

