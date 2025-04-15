'Very Big And Exciting News': Donald Trump Announces NVIDIA To Invest $500 Billion In US To Build AI Supercomputers

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on April 15 to announce what he called a“very big and exciting” commitment from tech giant NVIDIA - a $500 billion investment to build AI supercomputers exclusively in the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:“NVIDIA COMMITS 500 BILLION DOLLARS TO BUILD A.I. SUPERCOMPUTERS, PLUS, IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY. This is very big and exciting news.”

He added that his administration would ensure all necessary permits are fast-tracked:“All necessary permits will be expedited and quickly delivered to NVIDIA, as they will to all companies committing to be part of the Golden Age of America!”

Golden age of America

Trump's post ties the alleged investment into a broader campaign narrative about revitalising American manufacturing and tech supremacy. His use of the phrase“Golden Age of America” echoes his past promises to bring jobs and innovation back to US soil, especially in high-tech sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and supercomputing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates