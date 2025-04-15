Whey Protein Market Size Is Projected To Grow From USD 22.63 Billion By 2032, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.5%

Whey Protein Market

Key companies covered in the whey protein market report are Hilmar Cheese Company Inc., Milk Specialties, Saputo Inc., Alpavit, Wheyco GmbH, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global whey protein market was valued at USD 11.79 billion in 2023 & is expected to grow steadily, reaching USD 22.63 billion by 2032. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% over the forecast period. North America led the market in 2023, holding a dominant share of 35.96%. The U.S. market, in particular, is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with its market size projected to hit USD 5.11 billion by 2032. This expansion is largely driven by increasing health consciousness and a heightened focus on adequate daily protein consumption among consumers.Rising consumer awareness regarding a healthy diet is expected to boost the product demand among consumers. Further, growing innovations in protein manufacturing containing several amino acids may increase the product's adoption. Moreover, robust demand for premium products may facilitate the product demand. In addition, the strong demand for premium products across the personal care industry is expected to propel industry development during the upcoming years.Request Free Sample Research (PDF):List of Key Players Profiled in the Report.Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.).Saputo Inc. (Canada).Glanbia plc (Ireland).Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand).Arla Foods (Denmark).Alpavit (Germany).Wheyco GmbH (Germany).Milk Specialties (U.S.).Carbery Group (Ireland).LACTALIS Ingredients (France)Segments Covered: By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, and Others)Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & AfricaSegmentsBy type, it is segmented into isolates, concentrates, and others. Based on application, it is classified into animal feed, food and beverages, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report CoverageThe report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.Drivers and RestraintsStrong Demand for Protein-Rich Diet to Nurture Industry ProgressThe rising demand for a protein-rich diet is expected to foster the demand for whey protein. The rising popularity of ready-to-cook meals and packaged foods leads to high-quality protein foods. Further, growing chronic illnesses are expected to boost the demand for the product from the population. Also, the rising per-capita spending and adoption of healthy lifestyles may bolster the product's consumption. In addition, the rising demand for sports supplements from athletes and gym enthusiasts can drive the whey protein market growth.However, the strong demand for plant-based protein may hinder the market's progress in the coming years.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Regional InsightsRising Awareness Regarding Easy Usability and Convenience to Boost Growth in North AmericaNorth America is expected to dominate the whey protein market share due to rising awareness regarding easy usability and convenience. The market in North America stood at USD 4.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share. Further, evolving consumer preferences and tastes may boost the product demand. These factors may propel industry growth.In Europe, increasing trends of preventive healthcare, rising emphasis on healthy living, and growing demand for protein supplements may foster the product's demand. In addition, the adoption of proteins in naturally and synthetically derived foods may propel market growth.In Asia Pacific, the rising domestic demand and exports for dairy-based products, such as whey and casein, may foster market development.Key Factors Driving the Global Whey Protein Market:The global whey protein market is driven by rising health consciousness, growing demand for high-protein diets, and increasing fitness and sports participation. Consumers are increasingly aware of the benefits of whey protein for muscle development, weight management, and overall wellness. The expanding nutraceutical and functional food industries also support market growth. Additionally, the popularity of plant-based and clean-label products is prompting innovation in whey formulations. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the growing influence of social media fitness trends further fuel demand. Emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific, offer significant growth potential due to a surge in health and nutrition awareness.Competitive LandscapeCompanies Announce Acquisition Strategies to Reinforce their StanceProminent companies operating in the market announce acquisition strategies to reinforce their market position globally. For example, Saputo Inc. declared two acquisitions in the value-added and dairy alternatives segment. The company invested nearly USD 146.94 million and acquired Wisconsin Specialty Protein, LLC's Reedsburg facility. It produces value-added ingredients such as whey, goat, organic lactose, and others. This acquisition may enable the company to reinforce its market stance globally. Furthermore, companies adopt product launches, mergers, partnerships, and research and development strategies to boost their annual revenues.Ask for Customization:Industry DevelopmentNovember 2023: FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a leading global protein supplier, announced the launch of Nutri Whey ProHeat. The company's new ingredient is microparticulated and heat-stable, designed for the medical nutrition market.January 2023: Molvest Group announced the launch of its all-new milk protein concentrate manufacturing plant in Russia to cut down on import dependency.Read Related Insights:Frozen Yogurt Market Size, Share, Growth, 2032Functional Water Market Size, Share, Future Growth, 2032Sugar Substitutes Market:U.S. Hot Sauce Market:

