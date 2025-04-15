We-Vibe Reveals The Key To Sexual Satisfaction In Long-Term Relationships: 2025 Report

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leaders in couples' pleasure products, We-Vibe surveyed1 429 Americans currently in relationships lasting five years or more (LTRs), to explore how modern couples maintain sexual satisfaction. Results highlight that small changes, like open dialogue and sex toys, can significantly boost satisfaction in long-term love. Key themes include sex toy usage, communication, intentional date nights, and overall fulfillment.

Sex Toy Usage: A Tool for Connection

Pleasure doesn't have an expiration date, and for couples in long-term relationships, introducing toys can bring a fresh spark to familiar love. Nearly half of respondents own at least one, and the numbers are clear: people who use sex toys together report more frequent sex and greater satisfaction.



45% of people in LTRs own at least one sex toy.

52.7% use sex toys with their partner (226 respondents), and among those:



53.5% report orgasming every time they have sex, versus 46.4% who don't use them.



80% of men and 83% of women who use sex toys report being satisfied with their sex lives.

Satisfaction rises to 82% among sex toy users vs. 74.3% in the general LTR group.

Sex toy users are more sexually active:

71.24% have sex at least once a week compared to 59.2% of all respondents.

Nearly 2/3 (62%) have either given or would gift a sex toy to their partner. 75.7% are open to using sex toys if their partner initiates.

"Sex toys can significantly enhance sexual satisfaction by increasing pleasure, expanding erotic possibilities, and helping individuals better understand their bodies," says We-Vibe sex & relationship expert Dr. Shamyra Howard, LSCW .

"For couples, they can be tools of exploration and connection, offering ways to play, experiment, and bridge desire differences. They also take pressure off performance and make room for pleasure, including more fun, relaxed, and satisfying sexual experiences."

Communication: The Ultimate Aphrodisiac

The most powerful thing you can bring to bed? Your voice. Couples who talk openly about their desires, needs, and fantasies are far more likely to experience consistent, satisfying pleasure. Communication builds trust, deepens intimacy, and leads to better sex.



A whopping 86.99% of those who regularly talk about sex (315 respondents) with their partner orgasm every time they have sex-whereas only 3.49% who rarely or never talk about sex orgasm every time.

84.32% of sexually satisfied respondents (319) regularly discuss sex.

73.4% of all LTR participants report regular communication about sex.

People who use sex toys are even more likely to talk openly: 89.38% of toy users engage in regular sexual communication.

"Communication is the cornerstone of a fulfilling sex life," says Dr. Howard. "Talking about sex isn't just about logistics, it's about creating emotional safety, fostering vulnerability, and nurturing connection, all of which are essential for a thriving sexual relationship."

Date Nights: More Than Just Romance

It's easy to get caught up in everyday life, but making time for each other can reignite connection in big ways. Couples who carve out space for regular date nights report higher sexual satisfaction. Whether it's dinner out, a weekend away, or just turning your phones off at home, quality time is sexy time.



68% of those satisfied with their sex lives go on at least one date night per month.

This suggests a link between regular quality time and sexual connection.

Making space for intentional intimacy, even once a month, can reinforce long-term desire and satisfaction. 44.5% of the general group go on or would consider going on more date nights to reignite the spark in their relationship

According to Dr. Howard, "Date nights aren't just cute, they're crucial." She continues, "Intentional time set aside for fun, flirtation and connection helps reignite romantic and erotic energy between partners. Date nights or days nurture emotional closeness, which is directly tied to sexual satisfaction."

Barriers and Pathways to Sexual Fulfillment

Between work, stress, kids, and the chaos of modern living, intimacy can take a back seat. Respondents shared the most common blockers to a more fulfilling sex life, and they're things so many of us face.



Stress from daily responsibilities (21.2%)

Lack of time (20.5%)

Exhaustion (20.3%) Children (18.9%)

Balancing life's demands often impedes intimacy in long-term relationships. So how do couples reignite the spark? The data points to two powerful solutions: using sex toys and making time for regular date nights.



44.5% have gone or would go on more dates

40.6% have tried or would try sex toys

39.9% have tried or would try wearing lingerie 25.6% have tried or would try a new fantasy, such as BDSM or roleplay

Gender & Satisfaction: No Significant Gap

Men and women report nearly identical levels of satisfaction-but the real drivers are how they connect, explore, and communicate. Pleasure is for everyone. And the couples who prioritize it? They thrive.



Sexual satisfaction rates are nearly identical:

73.5% of men and 74% of women report being satisfied. The differentiator is not gender, but the actions couples take-like using sex toys, talking openly, and maintaining shared experiences.

Key Takeaway

Sexual satisfaction in long-term relationships is achievable and common, but it thrives on intentional habits. Regular communication, shared experimentation (like sex toys), and date nights play a powerful role in maintaining passion well beyond the honeymoon phase.

Full data report can be viewed here .

