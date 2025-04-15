From ‘GRWM’ To ‘BTS’: Why Smbs Must Embrace Authentic, Story-Driven Video To Connect With Gen Z And Millennials

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link .

New insights reveal that younger audiences expect more than ads-they want real stories, honest content, and video formats that feel personal and relatable.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iStock , a leading ecommerce platform providing premium content to SMBs, SMEs, creatives, and students everywhere, reveals video content continues to dominate the digital landscape, particularly among Gen Z and Millennial consumers, who actively seek content that feels authentic, relatable, and emotionally engaging.

According to visual research from iStock's VisualGPS platform, 71% of Gen Z and Millennials say they enjoy watching short-form videos on social media. Interestingly, 41% of younger consumers also report that long-form videos inspire them – highlighting a strong appetite for diverse video formats and storytelling approaches.

Also, while social platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram have each shaped the way video is consumed, the core insight remains the same: people want to see content that reflects real life, not overly polished marketing. A staggering 98% of viewers say they value authenticity in the visuals they consume. This preference is even more pronounced among younger audiences, who gravitate toward formats like“Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) and behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos that offer an honest look into daily routines, creative processes, and the inner workings of a business.

“For SMBs, these approachable video formats can be a game-changer,” says Jacqueline Bourke, Senior Director of Creative at iStock. “You don't need a big production crew-just a compelling story and the willingness to show what goes on behind the scenes. From carefully packing orders in a shop to prepping fresh ingredients in a café or brainstorming ideas, videos that capture the human side of your business will help build trust and boost engagement.”

Your Business Personality as Your Advantage

iStock's VisualGPS insights show that younger audiences crave entertainment and personal connection from businesses. Globally, half of Millennials (45%) and Gen Z (50%) say they use video-first platforms for entertainment-far more than Boomers (36%).

According to their video experts, this is an opportunity for SMBs to lean into their brand personality. Whether a small business brand persona is light-hearted and fun, or sleek and premium, video lets businesses show not just what they do-but who they are. For example, a local bakery might film a staff taste test, while a bespoke clothing brand might showcase its craftsmanship through visually rich, slow-motion videos of garments being made.

“Your business story is your superpower,” Bourke adds .“Use video to show what drives you-whether it's solving a customer problem, delivering quality, or building a community.”

Industry-Specific Strategies for Impactful Video

Not all video content performs the same across industries. iStock's data shows that different sectors should approach storytelling with nuance:



Travel & Hospitality: With 91% of people globally saying travel helps them break from routine, immersive and real-life destination videos can be powerful tools to drive interest and bookings.

Health & Wellness: 81% of people prefer to see real individuals actively improving their well-being over aspirational imagery. Personal routines, honest stories, and achievable goals resonate more. Retail & E-commerce: 72% prefer video for product demonstrations. Unboxings, tutorials, and customer testimonials help consumers visualize products in real life-boosting both trust and conversion.



Whether short-form or long-form, educational or entertaining, video allows SMBs to scale their message without needing a blockbuster budget. What matters most is storytelling that feels real, useful, and human.

“With a mix of real content from your customers, your smartphone, and high-quality stock footage, video creation is more accessible than ever,” Bourke concludes. “Video doesn't just increase visibility-it builds credibility. And that credibility can lead to stronger customer relationships, higher engagement, and real business growth.”

To inspire and elevate your visual marketing strategy with premium, exclusive and affordable videos, visit .

Media contact

Ilse Noguez

...