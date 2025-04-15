403
NCCAL Highlights Kuwaiti Heritage, Culture At Expo 2025 Osaka
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) OSAKA, Japan, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) is participating at Expo 2025 Osaka, with an official representation of Kuwait's Pavilion, cultural and civilization.
Assistant Secretary-General for the Culture Sector at the Council, Aisha Al-Mahmoud, who is heading the Council's delegation to Expo on behalf of its Director-General, Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar, told (KUNA) that the participation in global event comes within the framework of its keenness to represent Kuwait in international forums, to enhance cultural and artistic presence, as well as highlight authentic folk heritage.
She pointed out the musical performances presented by the Red Palace Folk Arts Troupe at the pavilion's opening ceremony, which will continue for five consecutive days and will feature art and music derived from authentic Kuwaiti folklore.
The Council will also present a diverse cultural program throughout the Expo, providing a rich experience that reflects the cultural and creative diversity that characterizes Kuwait, Al-Mahmoud added.
She noted that the Kuwait Pavilion would be an opportunity for visitors to discover Kuwait's civilization, which will be positive impact to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kuwait and the world.
Meanwhile, the World Expo in Osaka kicks off a six month event through October 13 with a record 158 countries and regions participating.(end)
shd
