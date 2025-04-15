QSL, We Make Events Sign Sponsorship Agreement For Qatar Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) and We Make Events have signed a sponsorship agreement, under which the latter will be the commercial partner for Qatar Cup 2025.

We Make Events is a rapidly emerging company in the event organisation industry, having collaborated with numerous entities to organise distinguished events.

Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari said,“We welcome this new partnership, which comes in line with our efforts to improve performance and continue the development process related to marketing and promoting our tournaments. It also reflects our aspiration to co-operate and support various national companies and work to open an area to highlight their capabilities and capacities."



We're pleased to announce today that We Make Events has joined the list of sponsors of Qatar Cup 2025. I also take this opportunity to thank the company and its management for the support provided, wishing them further success.”

Founder and CEO of We Make Events Hamza Taleb Al Sairi said,“We're delighted to partner QSL and honoured to be part of this partnership. We've a fully integrated team specializing in organizing tournaments, conferences, exhibitions, events and activities of all kinds, thanks to the trust placed in us to organise major events in Qatar."

However, we consider ourselves being at the beginning of our journey and adhere to the laws and regulations governing conferences, events and exhibitions in Qatar. We, at We Make

Events, are proud of the fact that we're part of Qatar's success in organizing major local, international and regional events.”

The Qatar Cup 2025 featuring top four QSL sides of the season will get underway on April 22.

