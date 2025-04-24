Chernyshov Meets With EBA Representatives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov held discussions with representatives of the European Business Association (EBA) to explore the role of businesses in fostering national cohesion and facilitating the return of Ukrainians from abroad.

Chernyshov shared details of the meeting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, I met with representatives of the European Business Association. Despite the shelling and fatigue, people attended the meeting. We had active discussions on national unity, exchanged innovative ideas, and shared personal stories of companies and families. I am deeply grateful for their resilience and commitment to working for Ukraine,” he wrote.

During the meeting, Chernyshov and the EBA addressed key issues, including the business sector's contribution to strengthening national unity, encouraging the voluntary return of Ukrainians abroad, and creating opportunities for their active involvement in the nation's recovery efforts.

Highlighting one of the Ministry's top priorities, Chernyshov spoke about launching Unity Centers in countries where a significant number of Ukrainians reside.“We have agreements with Germany, the Czech Republic, France, Spain, and Poland, and are in talks with Italy and other nations,” he noted.

Minister believes 70 percent of displaced Ukrainians to return after war ends

Additionally, Chernyshov emphasized the importance of introducing multiple citizenship, revealing that the Ministry is preparing an updated draft law for its second reading.

He also answered questions from the business community regarding mechanisms for the voluntary return of Ukrainians, including opportunities for employment in critical infrastructure sectors.“Together with teams from other ministries and institutions, we are developing remote booking systems for those prepared to contribute to defense and recovery efforts,” Chernyshov explained.

The Deputy Prime Minister concluded by outlining ongoing projects aimed at uniting the Ukrainian people and maintaining connections with the diaspora. He expressed his gratitude to EBA Executive Director Anna Derevyanko and all participants for a frank and constructive dialogue.

As reported by Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov met with Ukrainian World Congress President Paul Grod (online) and Head of the UWC Mission to Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko.

Photo: com/oleksiy