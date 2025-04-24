Zelensky: North Korean Ballistic Missile Most Likely Used In Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Preliminary information indicates that Russia used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea in its latest attack on Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on social media , Ukrinform reports.

Debris removal operations are still ongoing in Kyiv following the Russian missile strike, according to the President.

“The relatives and loved ones of those who may still be trapped under the rubble are there – on the scene of the rescue operation. Rescuers, emergency services, and everyone who is helping will continue working until the fate of every person who might have been affected is known. According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are verifying all the details,” he stated.

He noted that if the information that this missile was made in North Korea is confirmed, this will be further proof of the criminal nature of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang.

“They kill people and torment lives together – that is the only meaning behind their cooperation. Russia continuously uses such weapons – missiles, artillery. In return, Pyongyang got the opportunity to make its weapons more deadly under real wartime conditions,” Zelensky wrote.

He stressed that no country in the world should be left alone to face such threats.

“There must be real pressure on Russia to stop this. Even in the midst of international diplomatic efforts to end this war, Russia continues killing civilians. That means Putin is not afraid,” Zelensky stated.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 24, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles.

The attack caused damage and destruction across six districts of the capital, with the Sviatoshynskyi district experiencing the most severe impact

In response, approximately 100 police officers are currently stationed in the Sviatoshynskyi district, providing round-the-clock security for damaged buildings and the surrounding areas.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the death toll in the attack grew to 12 people.

Photo credit: Ministry of Internal Affairs