Shmyhal, Liechtenstein PM Discuss Sanctions Against Russia And Frozen Assets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Brigitte Haas, Prime Minister and Minister for General Government Affairs and Finance of Liechtenstein, and briefed her about the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing daily Russian shelling.

Shmyhal shared details of the meeting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Liechtenstein's unwavering support since the start of Russia's full-scale war.“We want to stop the war. Therefore, we urge our partners to unite their efforts to put pressure on Russia,” Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Liechtenstein for its support of anti-Russian sanctions, emphasizing the need to intensify sanctions pressure on the aggressor country.

He also stressed that Russia must be held accountable for the damage and destruction it has caused.

“We must work together to create a mechanism that enables the confiscation of frozen Russian assets to compensate for Ukraine's losses,” Shmyhal stressed.

Shmyhal also thanked Liechtenstein for its contributions, including 8 million Swiss francs for rapid recovery efforts and 800,000 Swiss francs to bolster the capital of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). He extended special appreciation for Liechtenstein's support of children, specifically for funding family-style homes in Poltava and Fastiv, as well as the opening of the Superheroes School in Lviv.

“I am grateful to Ms. Haas for solidarity with Ukraine,” he concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Liechtenstein's Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler reaffirmed her country's commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace that aligns with Ukraine's interests.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Facebook