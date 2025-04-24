UNESCO Celebrates International Day Of Multilateralism And Diplomacy For Peace In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Regional Office of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the Gulf States and Yemen in Doha marked the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace with a special event held at the United Nations House in Doha.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and the Green Zone Foundation, bringing together officials, ambassadors from non-Arabic-speaking African nations accredited to Qatar, and other distinguished guests. A Letter of Intent was signed between UNESCO and the Green Zone Foundation during the event.

The celebration featured presentations on various initiatives and projects promoting Arabic language in some African nations, emphasizing its role as a tool for mutual understanding in building inclusive communities through education, preserving shared cultural heritage, and fostering peace, regional integration, and diplomatic dialogue.

The gathering brought together approximately 35 diplomats, academics, cultural experts, and media professionals to highlight the richness of Arabic culture in Africa and its key role in strengthening peace, unity, and mutual understanding across the continent. Discussions explored Arabic literature, calligraphy, music, and culinary traditions, underscoring the deep-rooted presence of Arabic culture in the daily lives of millions across Africa, making it a powerful force for identity and social cohesion.

The event served as a platform to examine Arabic as a principal tool for cultural diplomacy, promoting peace, stability, and unity through diversity, with a particular focus on Africa. It also showcased recent efforts by African nations to integrate Arabic-speaking diaspora communities into their societies.

The discussions emphasized the importance of multilateralism and diplomacy in addressing global challenges, aligning with United Nations principles, particularly in enhancing cultural exchange and building lasting partnerships for a more peaceful and inclusive future in Africa.

HE Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani highlighted in her speech that this celebration reflects the global commitment to peace and underscores the importance of international cooperation and constructive dialogue in building a safer, more stable, and just world.

Her Excellency stressed Qatar's unique approach to fostering multilateral diplomacy, through active engagement in regional and international organizations, supporting UN initiatives, and participating in mediation efforts to resolve conflicts.

She added that Qatar has hosted numerous rounds of negotiations between opposing parties, leading to significant agreements that have advanced peace and stability. The nation has also reinforced its commitment to the UN by hosting several UN offices and collaborating with humanitarian and development organizations under its umbrella, solidifying its responsible and influential role in the global community.

Her Excellency also praised Qatar's sustained efforts in preserving and promoting the Arabic language, particularly within the African context, noting Qatar's establishment of several institutions and initiatives dedicated to elevating the status of Arabic, including the Qatar Arabic Language Center, which develops Arabic curricula and teaching methods abroad, particularly in Africa.

She highlighted Qatar's support for national institutions such as Qatar Charity and Education Above All, which have backed a range of educational projects across African nations, including building schools, providing Arabic curricula, and training teachers. These initiatives have expanded educational access and strengthened Arabic as a tool for cultural dialogue.

Her Excellency added that Qatar has supported Arabic-language media in Africa, through cultural channels and initiatives that highlight Arabic identity within the African context, encouraging intercultural dialogue.

Her Excellency concluded that relations between nations are built on mutual understanding, and language is the most vital tool in achieving this. Arabic, with its humanitarian, intellectual, and spiritual legacy, serves as a bridge connecting African and Arab societies.

HE Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to multilateral diplomacy, emphasizing that celebrating the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace presents an opportunity to renew the commitment to the values that unite peoples.

Through its policies, she stated, Qatar affirms that multilateralism is not an option but a necessity for building a more stable and prosperous world.

UNESCO Representative to the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of its Doha Office Salah El-Din Zaki Khaled hailed the State of Qatar's outstanding efforts to preserve the Arabic language including the issuance of Law No. 7 of 2019 and its backing for leading projects such as the AI tool Fanar.

He noted that, at the academic level, the contributions of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies and the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies to producing knowledge in the Arabic language and enhancing its status as an international academic language are prominent, in addition to many other institutions in Qatar that seek to serve the Arabic language and enhance its presence in various fields.

Khaled emphasized that the annual celebration of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace around the world, which began on Apr. 24, 2019, aims to reaffirm the United Nations Charter and its principles for resolving disputes between states by peaceful means.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science Ali Abdul Razzaq Al Maarifi emphasized that this reflects the unique status of the Arabic language. He emphasized that the State of Qatar realized the importance of the Arabic language as a fundamental element in strengthening cultural identity and supporting cultural diplomacy. To this end, he said, the Commission has developed a series of initiatives that contribute to enhancing the presence and role of the Arabic language in local and international forums.

He added that the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science plays a pivotal role in supporting national efforts to promote the Arabic language. Through its partnerships with international institutions, it implements programs and projects aimed at enhancing the status of the Arabic language locally and internationally, as well as empowering young people to interact with the language in innovative ways, thus contributing to the sustainability of this rich cultural heritage.

The Commission also supports the implementation of the Arabic Language Protection Law, which enhances its status as an official language and ensures its use in various fields, Al Maarifi added.

He added that the State of Qatar is keen to integrate the Arabic language into all levels of education, develop advanced curricula that use modern teaching methods that encourage students to be creative and interactive, and train educational cadres to present the Arabic language in a way that combines authenticity and modernity, making it close to the hearts of generations.

Al Maarafi also highlighted the many competitions and events that contribute to promoting the Arabic language, as well as the role played by Qatari media institutions that reflects the beauty of the Arabic language and enhances its status with local and international audiences.

He stressed that the State of Qatar plays a prominent role at the international level in cooperating with UNESCO and other international and regional organizations to develop Arabic language teaching programs for non-native speakers and contribute to strengthening its status as a diplomatic language used in global conferences and dialogues, including supporting initiatives aimed at integrating Arabic into international activities.

For her part, Maha Darwish Al Shebani, Director of Public Diplomacy at the Green Zone Foundation, highlighted the Foundation's efforts to promote the Arabic language, including digital platforms designed to make learning Arabic easier, more inclusive, and more convenient for learners.

Meanwhile, Mona Hedaya, a researcher at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Doha, emphasized that celebrating the Arabic language as a bridge for multilateral African diplomacy is a celebration of a shared history, a vibrant present, and a future that can be built on a foundation of diversity and respect.