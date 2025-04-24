French Bread Pizza Topped With Salad Is A Quick, Budget-Friendly Meal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Washington Post

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I am never not craving pizza - it's woven into the fabric of my life. Melty cheese on a crispy crust slathered with tomato sauce gets a

"Yes, please!” from me pretty much anytime. Pizza was the first meal I could go out for as a kid without an adult, and it was one of the first foods I remember making for myself - spooning jarred sauce on a half a bagel or English muffin, topping it with pre-shredded cheese and heating it in the toaster oven.

Since then, I have leaned on some form or another of homemade pizza for a convenient, economical - and, yes, good-for-you - meal. Using whole-grain dough or bread for the crust, just enough cheese for a satisfying, gooey melt without being heavy-handed, and piling on vegetable toppings, generally makes for a nicely balanced plate.

These French bread pizzas are a prime example. They start with a no-cook tomato sauce, which comes together in minutes by pulsing a can of drained, diced tomatoes, a clove of garlic, oregano, olive oil, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor.

The sauce itself is a handy hack to have in your back pocket - it turns out just the right thickness, with a savory tomato flavor with a lovely freshness. (Alternatively, you could use whatever homemade or jarred marinara sauce you have on hand.) Spread that generously onto split pieces of French baguette - ideally, whole grain.

I like to scoop out the soft center of the bread so I'm left with just the crispiest part and plenty of room for toppings, but that's optional, too. Sprinkle the saucy bread with mozzarella and parmesan, then bake it until the cheese is bubbly and nicely browned.

I like to serve the pizzas according to my "put a salad on it" ethos, which involves topping hot dishes - pastas, stews and the like - with a mound of fresh, dressed greens. In this case, I crowned my pizzas with a cool, peppery, tricolor combo of arugula, radicchio and endive, dressed in balsamic vinegar and olive oil. You could also serve the salad alongside, if you prefer - either way you wind up with a crave-worthy and healthy pizza experience.





These French bread pizzas are piled with a tri-color salad of arugula, radicchio and endive, for an easier and healthier homemade pizza experience. The quick, no-cook tomato sauce in this recipe is a handy hack, but if you have marinara on hand, you could use a cup of that instead.

4 servings (makes 8 pieces)

Total time: 20 mins

Storage: Refrigerate leftover pizzas without salad for up to 3 days. Reheat in a 350-degree oven until warmed through.

INGREDIENTS

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained

1 garlic clove, minced or finely grated

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1/8 teaspoon plus 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 (9-ounce/20-inch) baguette, ideally whole-grain

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup (3/4 ounce) grated parmesan cheese

2 cups (1 1/2 ounces) lightly packed baby arugula

1 cup (about 1 1/2 ounces) torn radicchio

1 large Belgian endive (4 ounces), cored and sliced

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

STEPS

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with foil.

In a blender or mini food processor, combine the tomatoes, garlic, 2 teaspoons of the oil, the oregano, salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper, and blend in 2-second bursts a few times, until you have a sauce that is mostly smooth but retains some texture.

Cut the bread across into four approximately 5-inch pieces, then cut each piece in half across the equator. Scoop out the soft center of the bread and reserve for another use, such as breadcrumbs. (Skip the scooping if you want a thicker crust.) Use the heel of your hand to press down on each piece to flatten it slightly.

Place the bread, cut side up, on the prepared sheet pan. Spread about 2 tablespoons of the tomato sauce on each piece. Top each with 2 tablespoons of the mozzarella and 1/2 tablespoon of the parmesan. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until the bread looks toasted and the cheese melts and slightly browns.

In a medium bowl, toss together the arugula, radicchio, endive, the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the balsamic vinegar, and the remaining pinch of pepper until combined. Season to taste with salt, if you like and gently toss to combine. Top each piece of pizza with salad, and serve right away.

Substitutions: Homemade marinara >> use 1 cup store-bought marinara. Gluten-free? >> Use gluten-free bread. Vegan or dairy-free? >> Use nondairy parmesan and mozzarella. Dislike or can't find radicchio? >> Skip it. Dried oregano >> 1/2 teaspoon fresh oregano or a sprig of fresh basil.

Nutrition | Per serving: (2 pieces pizza with salad): 310 calories, 35g carbohydrates, 20mg cholesterol, 13g fat, 3g fiber, 13g protein, 5g saturated fat, 674mg sodium, 5g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.