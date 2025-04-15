Hun Manet Taketh More Than Giveth In Phnom Penh Park Grab

MENAFN - Asia Times) On April 7, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet offered the people of Phnom Penh a form of poacher philanthropy.

Generously, he said, he has instructed the authorities to set aside 70 hectares near Boeung Tamok-or“Kob Srov”, a former lake well north of the capital, near the Kandal border-for the creation of a public park.

“I have prepared about 70 hectares of land at Kob Srov Road to create a public park for citizens to enjoy, for concerts on weekends, and provide entertainment,” he proclaimed .

Not that he needed to, however, he told“the citizens.” No, no-this was an act of defiance, him standing firm against those damn, money-grubbing land speculators. (Who might they be?)

“I was told,” he said ,“that one square meter of land could cost around $1,000, so the entire dedicated area of 70 hectares could yield US$70 million. However, I replied that if they wanted to invest, they should consider another option.”

Where to even begin? First off, this wasn't Hun Manet's idea. In 2020, after the government started to dole out most of the land to the well-connected, the plan was to build a 75-hectare park near Boeung Tamok, apparently a scheme thought up by previous prime minister Hun Sen. Noticeably, that's gone from 75 to 70 hectares, but anyway.