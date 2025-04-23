Arthur D. Little Appoints Sundeep Khanna As Partner In Performance Practice To Strengthen Focus On Middle East Retail Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info): Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the appointment of Sundeep Khanna as a Partner in our Performance practice based in the Middle East, focusing on Consumer Goods, Retail & Agribusines. Sundeep brings over 30 years of global experience working with leading retailers and management consultancies. Based in ADL's Dubai office, he will target opportunities across the Middle East, in both retail and other consumer-facing sectors.

Sundeep joins from Deloitte Middle East, where he was a Partner in its Retail & Consumer practice. Prior to this he was Chief Operating Officer at UAE-based retail and hospitality leader, Landmark Group. During his career he has also worked for Change Management Group, Deloitte UK and Accenture, with client experience including Burberry, Sprint, and Dixons Carphone. Sundeep specializes in advising clients on operating model and customer experience, and growth and technology strategies.

comments,“The Middle Eastern retail market is increasingly dynamic, driven by economic change and evolving customer expectations. At the same time multiple industries, from travel to financial services, can benefit from applying retail capabilities and mindsets. Sundeep's deep experience and skills therefore perfectly position ADL to grow in this expanding, exciting sector.”

, adds,“To benefit from the transformation of retail, companies in the region need a combination of strategic thinking, the right skills, and well-developed digital and AI technology. I'm delighted to join ADL at such an exciting time, helping further develop our offering and portfolio in this fast-growing sector.”

Sundeep holds a Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Strathclyde (UK).