King Receives US House Minority Leader

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 23 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received United States House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and a delegation of accompanying lawmakers.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the strategic ties between Jordan and the United States, as well as ways to enhance cooperation.Speaking about regional developments, His Majesty called for an end to the war on Gaza, the resumption of aid flow, and support for the Arab plan to reconstruct Gaza without displacing its residents, noting the United States' pivotal role in supporting regional stabilization efforts.The King warned of the dangers of continued Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty reiterated the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which fulfills the legitimate rights of Palestinians.The meeting also touched on the situation in Syria and Lebanon.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.