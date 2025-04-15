Orderly Launches High-Yield Omnivault For Liquidity Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permissionless liquidity layer Orderly has launched OmniVault, a solution that enables everyday DeFi users to become liquidity providers (LPs) to earn high yields on their assets passively. Utilizing market-making strategies managed by trusted providers, OmniVault allows LPs to deposit USDC and earn yield across numerous Orderly-supported networks. The attainable yield on LP assets is secured with the support of leading market-making provider Kronos.

OmniVault is designed to reward LPs with attractive yields without increasing risk. It transforms yield generation into a passive strategy that requires nothing more than depositing USDC before leaving it to a professional market maker, Kronos Research, to take care of the rest. OmniVault supports user deposits across a growing list of EVM chains, which currently include Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base.

Kronos Research, a leading proprietary trading firm specializing in high-frequency trading (HFT), market making, and quantitative research, will be responsible for setting the strategy for how the funds staked into Orderly OmniVault are utilized.

Orderly Co-founder Ran Yi said:“Finding yield that balances an attractive APY with low risk isn't easy in DeFi, but in OmniVault we've developed a solution that optimizes for both. For liquidity providers who don't want to be constantly checking APYs, token pricing, and other parameters, OmniVault is the ideal set-and-forget strategy, allowing LPs to supply USDC and then sit back and let Orderly's market makers take care of the rest.”

Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research, stated,“With OmniVault, Orderly introduces a meticulously designed solution that enables liquidity providers to earn attractive, low-risk yields. Tailored for DeFi users seeking stable returns without the extreme volatility of current market conditions, OmniVault leverages our deep market-making expertise and aggregates liquidity across a growing number of EVM chains.”

Set to go live today, OmniVault enables users to deposit stablecoins on any supported chain and to subsequently withdraw their assets on the same or different chain of their choice. This provides greater flexibility for users, enabling them to take advantage of native omnichain support without the need to manually bridge assets. The launch of OmniVault will enhance the trading experience across the omnichain ecosystem, resulting in lower slippage and tighter spreads.

As Orderly's first user-facing product, OmniVault moves liquidity provision away from being the sole preserve of professional market makers and whales, empowering retail users to participate in sophisticated strategies executed by Kronos. Having completed two independent security audits on the smart contracts used in its OmniVault, Orderly ensures the highest level of security, allowing users to LP with confidence.

OmniVault will play a key role in shaping the future of sustainable yield generation and enhancing onchain trading for all participants. This will drive greater DeFi adoption by deepening liquidity and improving user experience across the omnichain landscape.

About Orderly

Orderly is the infrastructure that lets people trade anything, anywhere via a permissionless liquidity layer that delivers deep, unified liquidity across all blockchains through a single orderbook. Orderly ensures robust liquidity across major chains such as Solana, Sonic, Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, OP, and Polygon, and grants traders and exchanges access to over 100 markets through their unified trading infrastructure.

