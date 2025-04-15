403
Kuwait Launches Digital Services To Register Newborns Through Sahel App
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Dabbous
KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar announced on Tuesday the launch of Kuwait's first fully integrated digital service to register newborns through the government services app Sahel.
This falls in line with the Kuwait's high-level directives to accelerate digital transformation, and implement a comprehensive digital government strategy.
In a statement to KUNA, Minister Al-Omar said that the initiative embodies the government's vision of simplifying government procedures and documents for citizens through smart technologies, and providing interconnected digital services that eliminate the need for in-person visits to government entities.
The Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi confirmed in a statement to KUNA that the electronic registration of newborns is now available in all public and private hospitals, expediting the issuance of official birth certificates.
Dr. Al-Awadhi described the service as a qualitative leap in digitizing the birth registration system, moving away from the traditional paper-based process to a unified electronic system via Sahel.
Sahel application spokesperson, Yousef Kathem explained that the new service to register newborns includes seven streamlined and interconnected services: naming the newborn, issuing the civil ID number, generating the birth certificate, adding the child to the nationality file, applying for the civil ID card, with optional steps to add the child to the food subsidy program and apply for the newborn allowance.
Kathem noted that each service is digitally linked to the next, enabling citizens to complete the entire process seamlessly without redundant data entry or visiting any government office, stressing that the platform is designed to meet the highest standards of digital integration and data protection.
He added that upcoming features will include passport issuance for newborns and automatic vaccination appointment notifications-enhancing user experience and reflecting the ongoing evolution of Kuwait's digital government services. (end)
