Newsletter Unveiled At 13Th Global Festival Of Journalism & AVGC 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 13th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC 2025 marked another significant milestone with the official release of the festival's Newsletter, highlighting key discussions, expert opinions, and major happenings from the event. The release ceremony was held in the presence of renowned media professionals, esteemed guests, and aspiring journalists.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and founder of the festival, spoke about the AAFT School of Journalism, emphasizing its role in shaping future media professionals and equipping them with the necessary skills to uphold the values of responsible journalism.
The event was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Renowned Journalist, Columnist, Writer, Poet, and Media Educator Vijay Trivedi, Renowned Journalist and Editor (National Affairs), News Nation Network Ltd Lord Rami Ranger, Member of the British Parliament, House of Lords.
All three dignitaries addressed the gathering, sharing their insights on the evolving landscape of journalism and the importance of ethical media practices. They commended the efforts of young journalists and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of truth and impactful storytelling.
The newsletter team and faculty in charge were also present on stage, being recognized for their hard work and dedication in compiling and curating the publication. The release of the newsletter stands as a testament to the festival's commitment to fostering media excellence and providing a platform for journalistic expression.
The 13th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC 2025 continues to be a premier event for the global media community, celebrating journalism, creativity, and knowledge exchange at an international level.
