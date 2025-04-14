Earthquake Today: San Diego Hit By Strong 5.2 Magnitude Quake No Major Damage Reported

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Monday morning, but officials have confirmed no major damage or injuries.

The earthquake occurred at 10:08 a.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey, with its epicenter located near Julian, a mountain town in San Diego County known for its apple pie shops. The quake's tremors were felt as far away as Los Angeles County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) to the north.

Though the shaking was significant, it did not cause serious damage. Local businesses experienced minor disruptions.

Schoolchildren evacuated as a precaution

At nearby schools, students were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Captain Thomas Shoots of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for San Diego County said,“There was a lot of shaking and rattling around, but thankfully everything seems to be back to normal.” He was alerted by the ShakeAlert system before feeling the tremors himself. Schoolchildren were escorted outside of buildings as a safety measure, though no injuries were reported.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported no immediate injuries or significant damage.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation. His office confirmed that state officials are coordinating with local first responders to assess any potential damage or infrastructure impact.

Seismic activity in the region

The quake occurred at a depth of 8.3 miles (13.4 kilometers) near the Elsinore fault zone, one of the busiest seismic areas in California. The region regularly experiences earthquakes, and this latest event is just another reminder of the ongoing seismic risks in the area.

