EU Approves Roche Drug Columvi For Lymphoma Treatment

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The European Commission has approved Roche's Columvi as the first bispecific antibody for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after initial therapy, the pharmaceutical giant announced on Monday. This content was published on April 14, 2025 - 11:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The approval is based on the result of the phase III Starglo trial, during which Columvi – combined with Gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) – demonstrated a“statistically and clinically significant improvement in survival” compared to other treatments, Roche explained.

Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive cancer with a high risk of progression, which means that urgent and effective treatments are needed. In primary analyses, a 41% reduction in the risk of death was found among patients treated with Columvi and GemOx.

