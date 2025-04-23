'Diabolical Act Of Mindless Violence': Supreme Court Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourists Enjoying Natural Beauty

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists were killed and several others were injured.

The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals.

Judges and the lawyers in the top court paid tributes to victims by observing a moment of silence.

| Pahalgam terror attack: Two local Kashmiri men who visited Pakistan involved?

The Supreme Court unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing the act of terror, the apex court said in a statement.

“This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes," it said.

“The Supreme Court of India pays its respectful tribute to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely while also expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace and may those who were injured recover soon. The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief," reads the statement.

The attack on tourists, the statement said, who were merely enjoying the natural beauty of the "Crown Jewel" of India, Kashmir, is undoubtedly an affront to the values of humanity and the sanctity of life and the court strongly condemns the same.

| TCS techie from US killed in Pahalgam terror attack; wife, son survive

The apex court judges, advocates, court staffers, and all others present in the top court aside from its registry observed a two-minute silence at around 2 pm when the courts assembled in the post-lunch session.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the country will not bend to terror and that those responsible for the killing of tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir will not be spared.

| Pahalgam Attack: 'Hum log fauj hai,' says a soldier to panic-struck tourists

"With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared," said After laying wreaths on the bodies of those killed in the terror attac

Shah laid wreaths on the coffins of the victims of the terror attack at the Police Control Room here.