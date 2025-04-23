403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia increases wheat ship-outs to Africa
(MENAFN) Russia has significantly increased its wheat exports to African nations in early 2025, with shipments to Nigeria alone rising fourfold to 210,000 tons, according to Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.
Citing data from the Federal State Information System (FGIS Argus-Fito), the agency reported that total exports of raw grain and processed grain products reached 11.8 million tons between January and April 6. Other notable increases include wheat exports to Tunisia, which climbed by 78% to 191,000 tons; Morocco, up by 72% to 147,000 tons; and Mozambique, which saw a twelvefold surge to 74,000 tons.
Additionally, 373,000 tons of wheat were shipped from Russia’s Leningrad ports to Israel, Bangladesh, Senegal, and Togo. Barley exports totaling 127,000 tons were also sent to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Libya.
Russia has steadily strengthened its agricultural ties with Africa in recent years. In 2024 alone, Russian food exports to African countries topped $7 billion—a 19% increase from the previous year, according to Moscow’s Ministry of Agriculture. Egypt remained the largest importer of Russian food products, followed by Algeria, Libya, Kenya, and Tunisia.
Grain products—particularly wheat, barley, and corn—made up 87% of all food exports to Africa. Russia’s Agroexport center also reported strong growth in dairy product exports.
Russia overtook France as Morocco’s leading grain supplier in 2024, with analysts citing Russia’s competitive pricing and reduced French supply as key factors.
Beyond Africa, Russia also tripled its buckwheat exports to China, reaching 127,000 tons, and resumed barley shipments to Lebanon—delivering 9,000 tons from ports in the Rostov region after a one-year break.
Citing data from the Federal State Information System (FGIS Argus-Fito), the agency reported that total exports of raw grain and processed grain products reached 11.8 million tons between January and April 6. Other notable increases include wheat exports to Tunisia, which climbed by 78% to 191,000 tons; Morocco, up by 72% to 147,000 tons; and Mozambique, which saw a twelvefold surge to 74,000 tons.
Additionally, 373,000 tons of wheat were shipped from Russia’s Leningrad ports to Israel, Bangladesh, Senegal, and Togo. Barley exports totaling 127,000 tons were also sent to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Libya.
Russia has steadily strengthened its agricultural ties with Africa in recent years. In 2024 alone, Russian food exports to African countries topped $7 billion—a 19% increase from the previous year, according to Moscow’s Ministry of Agriculture. Egypt remained the largest importer of Russian food products, followed by Algeria, Libya, Kenya, and Tunisia.
Grain products—particularly wheat, barley, and corn—made up 87% of all food exports to Africa. Russia’s Agroexport center also reported strong growth in dairy product exports.
Russia overtook France as Morocco’s leading grain supplier in 2024, with analysts citing Russia’s competitive pricing and reduced French supply as key factors.
Beyond Africa, Russia also tripled its buckwheat exports to China, reaching 127,000 tons, and resumed barley shipments to Lebanon—delivering 9,000 tons from ports in the Rostov region after a one-year break.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment