Trump`s trade strategies spells catastrophe for this zone
(MENAFN) During his April 2, 2025 'Liberation Day' speech, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a push for reciprocal tariffs aimed at major global trade partners. Marketed as a strategy to defend American manufacturing and shrink the trade deficit, these measures echoed his earlier protectionist policies. However, due to domestic and international pressure, the rollout was temporarily delayed for review. On April 9, Trump paused the over-10% tariffs for 90 days for all countries—except China.
While many of Trump’s proposed tariffs may never fully materialize—much like many of his past policy moves—their real impact lies in what they represent: a renewed emphasis on correcting the U.S. trade imbalance. Whether this is enforced through actual tariffs, tough negotiations, or by creating new opportunities for U.S. companies, it marks a fundamental shift in America's trade strategy.
African countries are among those most vulnerable to this shift, even though they aren't the primary targets. They are being caught in the crossfire of broader U.S. disputes with China and the EU, particularly in sectors like textiles and autos. While Africa accounts for a small fraction of total U.S. trade (about 1%) and contributes less than 1% to its $1 trillion annual trade deficit, four nations—South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, and Libya—make up the majority of America’s $10 billion trade gap with the continent.
The tariffs, though delayed, have not been scrapped. Their looming threat gives the U.S. significant leverage in trade negotiations. For African nations, the danger lies in being forced to accept less favorable trade terms.
Twenty African countries are on Trump’s tariff list, with proposed duties ranging from 11% to 50%. Lesotho (50%), Madagascar (47%), and Mauritius (40%) face the steepest increases, followed by countries like South Africa (30%), Libya (31%), and Nigeria (14%). Even though these tariffs may not be immediately enforced, they represent a serious challenge to African economies heavily reliant on U.S. markets.
