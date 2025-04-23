403
From 1881 to Today: Al Hallab's Enduring Legacy Captivates Dubai with Timeless Lebanese Flavors
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) In a city that thrives on innovation and culinary trends, Al Hallab stands as a rare gem—offering not just food, but an authentic slice of Lebanese history. With roots tracing back to 1881 in Tripoli, Lebanon, Al Hallab’s commitment to tradition has made it one of Dubai’s longest-standing Lebanese restaurants—offering time-honoured recipes passed down through 140 years of generations and carefully preserved across its evolving menu.
Known for its unwavering authenticity, Al Hallab serves a menu of classic Lebanese favourites. Each dish is a direct descendant of recipes passed down through generations of the Al Hallab family.
Signature dishes like Lahme Baajine Traboulsi and the legendary cheese kunafa were first served at the original sweet shop in Tripoli—long before the brand expanded into the full-service dining experience it offers today. Currently, Al Hallab serves a wide range of dishes true to Lebanese heritage, with favourites like their mixed grills remaining unchanged since they first opened in the UAE more than 20 years ago.
“These dishes are more than just food—they’re memories of home, family gatherings, and traditions we’re proud to keep alive every day,” says Chef and Owner Rami Al Hallab. He added: “It’s a sentiment that resonates with locals and visitors alike, who come to Al Hallab not just for a meal, but for an authentic Lebanese culinary experience that’s remained untouched by time”.
For over two decades, Al Hallab has been a must-try destination for lovers of authentic Lebanese food in Dubai, staying true to the flavours of Tripoli and offering an experience that can’t be found elsewhere. But what sets it apart isn’t just its long history—it’s the passion for staying true to the dishes of Tripoli, served exactly the same way today as they were 140 years ago.
Dine-in Locations: Garhoud, Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall
Order for Delivery: Available via Deliveroo or Al Hallab’s own ordering platform.
For more, visit or follow @alhallabuae on Instagram.
