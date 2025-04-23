Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Hum Log Fauj Hai,' Says A Soldier As Panic-Struck Survivors Mistake Army For Terrorists Watch
Soon after the attack on Tuesday afternoon, several videos narrating the horrific act of terror and the resulting trauma faced by tourists are circulating on social media. In one such video, a middle-aged woman, probably a tourist, is seen mistaking an Indian Army personnel for a terrorist.Also Read | Virat Kohli condemns 'heinous' Pahalgam terror Attack
Initial reports said that gunmen included a group of terrorists, including one or two dressed in army uniforms.Viral Video
In the video, the men in uniform are seen trying to calm and convince the survivors of the attack in picturesque Baisaran meadow , that they are there for their safety. While the soldiers are heard saying repeatedly ' hum log fauj hai,' the surviving tourists, adults and kids, are clearly traumatised by the attack that they just witnessed first-hand. The civilians are seen weeping and sobbing upon finding the armed soldiers in uniform.
"Mere bacche ko kuch mat karne. (Please don't hurt my child)," a visible One distraught women, crying with folded hands is heard saying.We Are Indian Army
The soldiers reassured the terrified tourists and said, "we're Indian Army. We are here to for your safety. Hum log fauj hai," one soldier is heard saying to the woman in the video.Mere bacche ko kuch mat karne. (Please don't hurt my child)
Tuesday's attack was carried out in the fabled Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.Also Read | Will Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem be seen at Neeraj Chopra Classic?
The attack is a chilling reminder of the Chittisinghpura massacre in which 36 Sikhs were killed by terrorists in Chittisinghpura village of Anantnag district on March 20, 2000. The attack was carried out on the eve of the then US president Bill Clinton 's state visit to India from March 21 to March 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment