Akasa Air Celebrates Operational Milestones

Dhaka: Akasa Air, which started in 2022 in the middle of the pandemic, has crossed a major milestone of offering 1000 flights a week, translating into over 150 flights a day.

In just 31 months of operations, Akasa Air has served over 17 million revenue passengers, demonstrating unwavering commitment to service excellence, punctuality, and safety, said the airline in a press release on Tuesday (April 22).

Alongside passenger growth, the airline has also made strides in logistics - having transported more than 100,000 tonnes of cargo and completed 98 charter flights to date, said the press release.

Meanwhile, according to a report, Akasa Air is aiming to grow its fleet to 30 aircraft by July, with the 28th Boeing 737 MAX expected to join this month.

Despite delays in aircraft deliveries due to regulatory scrutiny of Boeing's 737 programme, the airline remains focused on growth, having doubled its passenger traffic from 7.75 million in March 2024 to 16 million a year later.

International operations, which currently account for 18pc of Akasa's capacity, are set to grow to 40pc over the next few years, reported media citing CEO Vinay Dube.

The airline recently raised $135 million in a funding round led by Premji Invest, Claypond Capital, and 360 ONE Asset, with continued support from the Jhunjhunwala family. Akasa is currently securing regulatory approvals for the investment.

