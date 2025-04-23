Pune's Longest Flyover To Open Soon! From Connectivity To Opening Date - All To Know About The Massive 2 Km Overpass
Pune flyover opening date
According to Hindustan Times report, the civic authorities will make the overpass accessible to the public in the last week of April.Pune flyover connectivity
Stretching 2.12 km, the city's longest flyover connects Vithalwadi to Funtime Theater on Sinhagad Road. As per the report, the installation of streetlights and signage is ongoing although the construction of the flyover concluded last month.Also Read | Shocking viral video shows man sitting on speeding car's roof in Mumbai flyover
Notably, the formal inauguration of the flyover has been delayed beyond the target date. Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, who recently inspected the flyover on a two-wheeler, directed officials to complete the remaining work within eight-day deadline. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony, as per sources familiar with the matter. It is important to note that the exact inauguration date has not been released yet.Also Read | Make a reservation at Farro, Pune's newest premium dining restaurant
Punekar News shared a video, showing Rajendra Bhosale inspecting the flyover on a two-wheeler.Watch video here:
The Pune flyover in focus is a part of a larger ₹118 crore project comprising the construction of three flyovers between Rajaram Bridge and Funtime Theater on Sinhagad Road. The Rajaram Bridge Chowk flyover stretching 650 metre was inaugurated earlier this year while work on the third flyover is 70% complete. The third flyover is expected to be ready within the next two months, which will connect Goyal Ganga Chowk to Prakash Inamdar Chowk.Also Read | Viral video: Concrete beam falls from Mumbai flyover, pierces car windscreen
PMC project department executive engineer, Sandeep Patil, said,“Gantry installation and a few minor tasks are pending and will be completed in four to five days,” reported HT.
A video is doing rounds on social media in which Congress MP Supriya Sule can be seen asking PMC to open the flyover without waiting for a formal ceremony. Once the flyover in discussion opens, chronic traffic snarls along Sinhagad Road will be eased, Supriya Sule said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment